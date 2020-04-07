2 men fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities say

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after two men were fatally shot in Palmdale Monday evening, authorities say.

The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the 38700 block of 10th Street East, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The victims have not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
