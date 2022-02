PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A teen boy was shot Sunday morning by a bullet that pierced through a sliding glass door of an apartment in Palmdale.It happened at the Palmdale Park Apartments on 15th Street at around 1:30 a.m.When deputies arrived, they found the boy, who was identified only as a being in his early teens, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.Meanwhile, no arrests have been made. It's unclear if the boy was targeted and information regarding suspects has not been released.Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.