Palmdale high school teacher charged with 17 felonies, accused of sexual relationship with student

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Palmdale high school teacher is facing multiple charges, accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Anthony Mahari Faaborg is facing 17 felony counts, which include five counts of lewd act upon a child, four counts of oral copulation of a person under 16 and three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

The 53-year-old, a teacher at Pete Knight High School, engaged in the "inappropriate sexual conduct" with the student between October and December of last year, prosecutors said.

Faarbog teaches the JROTC program, according to the school's staff directory. The Antelope Valley Union High School District is not commenting.

He was arrested Wednesday at his home in Palmdale and is being held on $975,000 bail. His arraignment was postponed until Feb. 26.

If convicted on all all charges, Faaborg facing a maximum sentence of more than 14 years in state prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
