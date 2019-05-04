Palmdale triple murder: Suspected shooter arrested

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's officials have arrested a man accused of killing three people and injuring a fourth during a shooting in Palmdale.The murders happened in January on Elizabeth Lake Road and Ranch Center Drive.Investigators believe 35-year-old Jonathan Misirli shot those men and was captured on video walking out of a wooded area after the murders.Detectives believe Misirli had been living in a well-concealed area surrounding the Griffith Park Observatory at the time of the shootings.Misirli was arrested just south of the park on North Vermont Avenue. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is under a no-bail order.The case was presented to the district attorney's office, and Misirli was charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of second degree robbery.The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Olukayoda Owolabi, 24-year-old Sean Cowen and 24-year-old David Adalberto Hernandez-Licona.Misirli also has a warrant for his arrest in Tulare County for a weapons violation. He is expected to appear in court on May 6.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information about this case is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.