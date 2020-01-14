Panel finds judge harassed women at LA courthouse

LOS ANGELES -- A state judicial panel has found extensive testimony that a California Appeal Court judge sexually harassed numerous women at the Los Angeles courthouse.The panel's report followed 17 days of hearings with more than 100 witnesses, including Justice Jeffrey Johnson.If the Commission on Judicial Performance upholds the panel's findings, Johnson could be removed from the Second District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles.The commission will hear his case on March 18 in San Francisco.Johnson denies harassing, groping or propositioning any court colleagues or employees.