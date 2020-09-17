food

Panera's new Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese gets a Michael Bolton love song

Two of the most beloved Panera menu items are getting married and Michael Bolton is serenading the new dish with a love song.

The Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a combo of the chain's Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac and Cheese.

Panera and singer Michael Bolton have released a digital short, "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar."

The lyrics go:

When some mac loves broccoli cheddar/
Can't keep your mouth on nothin' else/
Two classic loves swirled into one/
Yes, it's soup on tender pasta/
It can do no wrong/
Cause creamy cheese and broccoli loves macaroni

The song is a parody of the singer's hit song from the 90s- "When a Man Loves a Woman."

Panera calls the dish "so irresistible, it's what love songs are made of."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentfoodmusicu.s. & worldcheese
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Daughter makes viral plea to help dad's taco truck
The Original Ninfa's: Pioneers of Tex-Mex
Taco Bell introduces Jalapeno Noir to its menu
DTLA's Grand Central Market transforms into 'Bazaar'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mount Wilson Observatory spared from Bobcat Fire for now
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Football at USC, UCLA getting closer to a return
Compton shooting: 1 wounded deputy released from hospital, sheriff says
Newsom urged to sign farmworker COVID-19 relief package
Picasso prints up for auction to help Orange County food bank
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
Show More
Santa Ana construction crew unearths human remains
Jimmy Kimmel preps for virtual Emmy hosting gig
Sheriff: Investigators have leads in search for Compton deputies shooting suspect
Kanye goes on Twitter rant, shares video of urinating on Grammy Award
COVID-19 stealing some couples' dreams of being parents
More TOP STORIES News