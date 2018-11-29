Panga boat washes ashore in Laguna Beach; 7 detained

The search additional panga boat passengers continues on the beach and cliff areas. pic.twitter.com/lN6Ggk43ib — Laguna Beach Police (@LagunaBeachPD) November 29, 2018

Laguna Beach PD, Marine Safety, and Boarder Patrol are still in the area searching on foot for additional panga boat passengers after the obtained video shows 13 individuals fleeing from the boat. Currently, 7 are detained. pic.twitter.com/S4kjYFdldF — Laguna Beach Police (@LagunaBeachPD) November 29, 2018

Seven people have been detained after a panga boat washed ashore in Laguna Beach Thursday morning, police said.The boat came ashore near West Street Beach in South Laguna, police said. In addition to the seven individuals who were detained, authorities also found two "take-away" vehicles nearby, which were believed to be picking up the panga boat passengers.Investigators were searching the beach and cliffs in the area for more passengers who were aboard the boat.Laguna Beach police posted a video on Twitter, saying its officers and officials from Marine Safety and Border Patrol are searching for six additional people believed to have been on the boat.