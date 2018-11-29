Panga boat washes ashore in Laguna Beach; 7 detained

(LagunaBeachPD/Twitter)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Seven people have been detained after a panga boat washed ashore in Laguna Beach Thursday morning, police said.

The boat came ashore near West Street Beach in South Laguna, police said. In addition to the seven individuals who were detained, authorities also found two "take-away" vehicles nearby, which were believed to be picking up the panga boat passengers.

Investigators were searching the beach and cliffs in the area for more passengers who were aboard the boat.

Laguna Beach police posted a video on Twitter, saying its officers and officials from Marine Safety and Border Patrol are searching for six additional people believed to have been on the boat.
DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beachesborder patrolsearchoceansboatsLaguna BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Storm brings rain, winds, snow to Southland
Woolsey, Holy fire burn areas brace for possible mudslides
WB 118 Freeway closed after semi-truck jackknifes in Chatsworth
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Eagle Rock crash: Big rig veers off rain-slicked 134 Freeway
3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Ocotillo Wells
Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia investigation
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
Show More
10 burglary suspects now in custody for targeting celebrity homes
Museum dedicated to marijuana coming to LA in early 2019
Michigan school thinks hockey pucks could help students stop shooter
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
Researchers link childhood obesity to asthma
More News