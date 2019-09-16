Panga boat found with 600 pounds of marijuana on Ventura County coast

By ABC7.com staff
POINT MUGU, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Ventura County found an abandoned panga boat full of about $1 million worth of marijuana on the beach.

The 35-foot vessel was discovered beached near Pacific Coast Highway and Deer Creek Road near Point Mugu State Park Saturday morning.

Inside were 41 bales of marijuana weighing nearly 600 pounds.

The drugs have a street value of about $1 million.

They also found 600 gallons of gasoline nearby.

Authorities searched the area but did not find any suspects.

They are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the culprits.
