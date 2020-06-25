Speeding motorcyclist in custody after wild chase ends in Panorama City

At one point in the chase, the motorcyclist appeared to get dangerously close to other vehicles on a narrow street.
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody following a wild motorcycle chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday evening.

AIR7 HD was overhead the pursuit in Panorama City as the suspect was going at high speeds through a residential neighborhood.

At one point in the chase, the motorcyclist appeared to get dangerously close to other vehicles on a narrow street.

As units were in pursuit, the suspect was met by a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, who was able to stop the suspect at the intersection of Roscoe and Van Nuys boulevards.

Officers arrived to the intersection to take the suspect into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
panorama citylos angeleslos angeles countypolice chasechpmotorcycles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
1 person killed in double shooting at Santa Ana cemetery
Elijah McClain death after arrest in Colorado receiving renewed attention
New COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
Police investigating former Arcadia High student over sexual assault allegations
Friends call for justice for Vanessa Marquez, killed by South Pasadena police
Palmdale chase ends after fleeing vehicle fatally hits pedestrian
Show More
Is the coronavirus getting weaker as it spreads?
Newsom prepared to 'revert back' to stringent COVID-19 restrictions
M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California, felt across state
Pilot injured after small plane crashes at Upland airport - VIDEO
Alex Trebek, wife donate $500K to help homeless
More TOP STORIES News