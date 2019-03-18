Panorama City man arrested in alcohol-fueled fatal stabbing of roommate

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of stabbing his roommate to death in Panorama City is now in custody.Police say the two men got into an alcohol-fueled argument over the weekend. That led to the stabbing.It happened near Willis Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard.The victim was stabbed several times and died at the scene.The suspect took off in his car.Police got a call from a woman saying he was at her home.Officers responded and the man was taken into custody.