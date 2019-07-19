Panorama City high school teacher arrested on child pornography charge

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Panorama City high school teacher has been accused of possessing child pornography, Los Angeles police say.Nain DoPorto, a St. Genevieve High School English and drama teacher, was arrested Wednesday on one count of possession of child pornography.He has worked at the school for the past 18 years.Police have indicated their investigation does not suggest any students from the school are involved.DoPorto is being held on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.