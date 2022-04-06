localish

Jersey man cares for community with food pantry, feeds hundreds

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

This NJ community food pantry feeds hundreds in the community

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Mario Partee started Community Care Food and Clothing Pantry with his mom, Dianne, after speaking with community leaders and realizing his neighbors were in need.

About 10% of the township lives in poverty, and the Partee family knew they could help.

Together, they set up a pantry that looks like a grocery store, where community members can shop for their items in an environment they're used to.

When Dianne passed away in 2017, Mario was unsure at first how he could continue this effort without her, but he has, and he's expanded it in her honor.

The pantry now serves about 600 people a month in the community and gets rave reviews from everyone!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
This NJ community food pantry feeds hundreds in the community
Prune Redmond Gallery promotes local business with comedy
Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun
Florida restaurant is big on comfort food, including the Cheesy Todd
TOP STORIES
SoCal homeowner roughs up suspected burglar from Chile
Woman accidentally pushed wrong button on lottery machine, won $10M
Supervisors step above LA sheriff with COVID vaccine firing change
Proposed CA bill aimed at cracking down on retail thefts hits snag
Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from Bucha, denounces 'massacre'
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia to replace Kanye West at Coachella
3 arrested in series of violent LA follow-home robberies
Show More
Indictment says BofA contractor helped steal millions from EDD
Man, child injured during shooting along 710 Freeway in Compton
Heat wave to hit SoCal with 100-degree temps in some areas Wednesday
3rd man arrested, released after Sacramento mass shooting
LA County moves to ban on single-use plastics in food service
More TOP STORIES News