Workers at Papa John's in Lynwood go on strike for better security, higher pay

A group of workers at a Papa John's in Lynwood spent Christmas Eve on strike calling for better security and higher pay.

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of Papa John's workers in Lynwood are fed up with the unsafe conditions at their workplace.

They spent Christmas Eve going on strike outside the store on Long Beach Boulevard.

The employees want extra security measures because they say their lives are in danger.

They say a cashier and delivery driver had guns pulled on them recently.

They also want better pay.

We've reached out to Papa John's for a statement but we haven't heard back from the company.