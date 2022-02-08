PAR Recycle Works gives a chance to the formerly incarcerated

January, 2021 - PHILADELPHIA -- Maurice Jones is the founder of PAR Recycle Works, which stands for "People Advancing Reintegration."As a formerly incarcerated person himself, Jones wanted to start a business that employs only those who have recently gotten out of prison.His business model is an e-recycling plant, which takes people's unwanted or broken electronics and breaks them down for parts to resell.In a 6-9 month program, his employees learn three different areas of labor; construction, warehouse management, and transportation.After going through the program, employees are matched with careers. Of the 110 people who have gone through Jones's program, only two have gone back to prison.He's proud of his recidivism rate and believes that if more places would give people a chance, the world would be better for it!