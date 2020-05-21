Coronavirus

VIDEO: Ohio paramedic surprises children after returning home from fighting COVID-19 battle in New York

GREEN, Ohio -- An Ohio paramedic spent six weeks in New York helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the nation's hotspots.

Leilani Williams LeMonier just returned home after 42 days on the front lines.

It was a big surprise for her children who didn't know when she was due back.

LeMonier said she cried the whole way home, knowing she was going to surprise her kids.

She stood outside the living room window until they saw her, and a video captured the emotional response.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkohiocoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcaught on videocoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Over 1,000 CA pastors agree to reopen churches on May 31
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
COVID-19 outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Seal Beach extends beach hours, reopens parking lots
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
More businesses open in LA as officials move toward 'safe reopening' of county
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
Over 1,000 CA pastors agree to reopen churches on May 31
Show More
3 injured in Arizona shopping center shooting
Snow Valley reopening Memorial Day weekend
COVID-19: LA County confirms 57 additional deaths, 1,324 new cases
LA County supervisor calls for more COVID-19 regulations for nursing facilities
Orange County reports 10 additional deaths, most fatalities in one day
More TOP STORIES News