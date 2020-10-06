Woman found dead after reports of shots fired on 710 Freeway in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the northbound 710 Freeway in Paramount after reports of a shooting.Officers located a vehicle near the Rosecrans Avenue exit around 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.A short time later, the CHP warned of possible shots fired in the area.Investigators remained on the scene as of 4:15 a.m. The eastbound Rosecrans Avenue off- and on-ramps to and from the northbound 710 Freeway were closed until further notice.No additional information was immediately released, including whether the woman was found in the vehicle.