Woman found dead after reports of shots fired on 710 Freeway in Paramount

A woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the northbound 710 Freeway in Paramount after reports of a shooting.
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was found dead Tuesday morning near the northbound 710 Freeway in Paramount after reports of a shooting.

Officers located a vehicle near the Rosecrans Avenue exit around 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A short time later, the CHP warned of possible shots fired in the area.

Investigators remained on the scene as of 4:15 a.m. The eastbound Rosecrans Avenue off- and on-ramps to and from the northbound 710 Freeway were closed until further notice.

No additional information was immediately released, including whether the woman was found in the vehicle.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.

City News Service contributed to this report.
