Paraplegic man sues former attorney Michael Avenatti, claims he stole settlement money

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A former client of attorney Michael Avenatti is suing the embattled lawyer for at least $9.5 million for allegedly failing to provide all the settlement money from his case."I wish you had just given me my money," Geoffrey Johnson said in a simple message for his former lawyer.In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court, Johnson names Avenatti and Avenatti's former law firm partners and associates.Johnson, while suffering from unspecified mental health issues in April 2011, was wrongly arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies. While he was in jail, he attempted suicide twice. The second time, he jumped from the second floor of the jail, which left him paralyzed from the injuries.He hired Avenatti to represent him, suing the county for "physical injury and emotional stress.""I had no idea I had put my trust in the wrong person," said Johnson. "I never thought I would get victimized by my own attorney."Johnson won a $4 million settlement from the county in 2015. The lawsuit alleges Avenatti pocketed the check and lied to Johnson about it.Johnson's new lawyer, Daniel Callahan, claims Avenatti would send small settlement advancement checks every month as part of the cover up."He kept on with this cover-up for a period of four years where he made payments, of $900 to $1,900 a month," said Callahan.The claims are part of the ongoing federal cases against Avenatti, which include charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and extortion. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.As part of a statement, Avenatti provided documents showing Johnson's signature on statements that the lawyer conducted himself ethically at all times and he was thankful for the lawyer's assistance.Callahan claims Johnson was coerced into signing those documents."On a one to 100 scale, the despicability of his conduct ranks 1,000," said Callahan. "It is unheard of."Avenatti sent this statement to Eyewitness News: