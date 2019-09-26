Noah Cuatro case: Parents arrested amid child abuse investigation following Palmdale toddler's death, relative says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5400069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The death of 4-year-old Noah Cuatro in Palmdale is provoking cries for justice and a re-examination of practices at the county Department of Children and Family Services.

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The parents of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy have been arrested amid an investigation into possible child abuse that led to his July 5 death, according to an attorney for the child's great-grandmother.Noah Cuatro was in the custody of his parents, Jose and Ursula, at the time of his death, despite efforts to remove him from their home. They reported his death as a pool drowning, but investigators deemed the incident suspicious.The boy had lived with his great-grandmother, Eva Hernandez, for a time under a court order. She said he begged her to let him stay with her and not return to his parents' home.On Thursday, Hernandez's attorney said the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office had called her to inform her that the parents were arrested.Prosecutors did not immediately disclose the specific charges related to the arrests.