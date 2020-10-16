Parents located after toddler discovered wandering alone in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The parents of a young girl who was discovered wandering alone early Friday morning in Pasadena have been located, police say.The girl, who is believed too be 2 to 3 years old, was found just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Yolo Street and Wilson Avenue wearing pajamas and carrying a sippy cup, according to authorities.Hours later, police announced the girl's parents had been found.