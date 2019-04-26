Parents of Jacsun Manson plead not guilty to child abuse

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The parents charged in the death of a 6-month-old boy entered a not guilty plea to a felony child abuse charge Thursday.
Jacsun Manson's parents, Kiana Williams and Adam Jackson, are charged with one count each of child abuse resulting in the death of their son. The couple claims after using drugs on New Year's Day at a South Los Angeles motel that they woke up to find Jacsun dead.
The parents allegedly put the boy's body in a suitcase, which they then put in a dumpster that went to the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona.
Investigators searched the landfill for weeks before concluding their search earlier this week.
"We make this decision with a heavy heart after an exhaustive investigation was unable to narrow down the possible location of Jacsun's remains within the landfill to a point that would make continuing the search reasonable," Culver City police said.
Jacsun was reported missing on Jan. 25.
Bail for Williams and Jackson remains set at $5 million.
The couple has their next court date at the end of May.
