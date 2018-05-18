'An all too familiar feeling' Parkland students, politicians and more mourn after deadly Santa Fe High School shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Student leaders from the Parkland and March for Our Lives communities took to social media after the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country|Noam Galai/WireImage via Getty)

SANTA FE, Texas --
Politicians and notable figures, including those from the March for Our Lives and Parkland communities, are sending their condolences and expressing their heartbreak after a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. One Parkland student, Delaney Tarr, wrote, "I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken."

PARKLAND
POLITICIANS AND OTHER NOTABLE FIGURES
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediatwittermelania trumpjj wattSanta Fe High School shootingparkland school shooting
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News