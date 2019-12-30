Parolee arrested for alleged threats against rideshare driver in Sun Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 36-year-old parolee was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats as a passenger in a ridershare vehicle early Sunday morning in Sun Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.A rideshare driver who was traveling on Roscoe Boulevard, west of the 170 Freeway, flagged down a CHP patrol unit at about 3:30 a.m. to report that his passenger, identified as Sergio Gonzales, was armed with a gun and that Gonzales threatened to kill him, according to a CHP news statement."Multiple CHP units responded and began conducting call outs to the passenger in English and Spanish,'' according to the statement. "The passenger remained inside the vehicle and would not respond to any commands to exit the vehicle.''The vehicle's windows were heavily tinted, so CHP officers were unable to see inside. They used "less lethal shotgun rounds'' and were able to see inside, ordering Gonzales out of the vehicle after about an hour.He was taken into custody without further incident.Gonzales was on parole for resisting a peace officer and assault with a deadly weapon.