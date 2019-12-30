Parolee arrested for alleged threats against rideshare driver in Sun Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 36-year-old parolee was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats as a passenger in a ridershare vehicle early Sunday morning in Sun Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

A rideshare driver who was traveling on Roscoe Boulevard, west of the 170 Freeway, flagged down a CHP patrol unit at about 3:30 a.m. to report that his passenger, identified as Sergio Gonzales, was armed with a gun and that Gonzales threatened to kill him, according to a CHP news statement.

"Multiple CHP units responded and began conducting call outs to the passenger in English and Spanish,'' according to the statement. "The passenger remained inside the vehicle and would not respond to any commands to exit the vehicle.''

The vehicle's windows were heavily tinted, so CHP officers were unable to see inside. They used "less lethal shotgun rounds'' and were able to see inside, ordering Gonzales out of the vehicle after about an hour.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Gonzales was on parole for resisting a peace officer and assault with a deadly weapon.

City News Service contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sun valleylos angeleslos angeles countyassaultridesharethreat
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Chase ends with suspect crashing into Downey home; 1 injured
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
Volunteers put finishing touches on 2020 Rose Parade floats
NC couple builds 'Lord of the Rings'-themed Airbnb
Chick-fil-A employee becomes local celebrity for positive drive-thru attitude
Show More
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Suspect arraigned after NY Hanukkah stabbings
LAPD heightens patrols after stabbings at Hanukkah celebration in NY
Pellet gun shatters restaurant window in Valley Village
Elon Musk hopes Las Vegas tunnel will be running in 2020
More TOP STORIES News