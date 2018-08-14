Part of 10 Freeway to be named for slain Pomona officer

Part of the 10 Freeway in Upland will be renamed in honor of Pomona police officer Gregory Casillas who was shot and killed earlier this year.

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Part of the 10 Freeway in Upland will be renamed in honor of a fallen Pomona police officer.

Officer Gregory Casillas, 30, was shot to death in March as he and his partner approached an apartment where a reckless-driving suspect was holed up.

The 10 Freeway between North San Antonio Avenue and Mountain Avenue will be named after Casillas.

A date for the official dedication hasn't been announced yet.

His accused shooter, Isaias Valencia, is in custody facing murder and other charges.
