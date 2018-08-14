Part of 10 Freeway to be named for slain Pomona officer

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --Part of the 10 Freeway in Upland will be renamed in honor of a fallen Pomona police officer.
Officer Gregory Casillas, 30, was shot to death in March as he and his partner approached an apartment where a reckless-driving suspect was holed up.
The 10 Freeway between North San Antonio Avenue and Mountain Avenue will be named after Casillas.
A date for the official dedication hasn't been announced yet.
His accused shooter, Isaias Valencia, is in custody facing murder and other charges.