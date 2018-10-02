Pasadena man arrested for 3 alleged sexual assaults

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 51-year-old man accused of three sexual assaults in Pasadena is now off the streets.

Police arrested Pasadena resident Anthony Miller after an investigation into three separate sexual assaults reported in August and September of this year.

Miller was arrested Thursday. Thirteen counts of sexual assault-related charges were filed with bail set at $10.4 million.

Investigators believe there could be more victims. Anyone with more information can call (626) 744-3861 or (800) 222-TIPS.
