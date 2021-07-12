Pasadena Pops summer concert series kicked off with 'The Road To Motown'

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Pasadena Pops was on the road to Motown Saturday. That's because the Pops' Sierra Summer Concert Series is back for 2021, and so is conductor Michael Feinstein.The L.A. County Arboretum in Arcadia is again the venue for a summer of music in the San Gabriel Valley.However, our world has changed. You will now need to show proof you've been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks prior to any show you'd like to attend there.This year's season kicked off during the weekend with "The Road To Motown," featuring a tribute to the late Supreme Mary Wilson, who was originally scheduled to be a part of the concert."She was the most beautiful, wonderful human being and beloved by anyone who ever met her," said Feinstein, the Pops' principal conductor for the Pasadena Symphony, "And very generously, her good friend and compatriot, Thelma Houston, agreed to fill her considerable shoes and Thelma is one who can do it. So we have one legend paying tribute to another who has passed."Two other legends took the stage as well: Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr."They'll be singing some of their classic songs. This show's called 'The Road to Motown' so it sort of embodies the era because Billy and Marilyn weren't part of Motown but they were an important part of the era," Feinstein said.The summer season will also include tributes to The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and 100 years of Broadway.Feinstein will take the stage in August singing the Sinatra Songbook.What did Feinstein most look forward to when it came to getting on the stage this weekend?"I'm most looking forward to the fellowship with the musicians and then being able to sing a song or conduct a piece of music and see the reaction of the audience," he said.Feinstein also returns for new shows at his "Feinstein's at Vitello's" in Studio City July 15 through July 17, in person and streaming.