Peaceful protesters at Pasadena demonstration demand justice, equality

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A caravan of cars made their way through the streets of Pasadena to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd Tuesday evening.The procession ended at Pasadena City Hall where there was a united call for equality from the hundreds gathered to honor Floyd."It's a lot of love out here, a lot of respect. It's a lot of peace," said Pasadena resident Anthony Barrios. "It's a good turnout. It's a variety of people. It's everybody."Kaila Todd felt a sense of solidarity with those who showed up to the demonstration."To see the support for black people in the community, for people that aren't black to be here and holding up signs that say Black Lives Matter, for me it's unexplainable," she said. "It feels really good."The peaceful protest went well past the 6 p.m. curfew.The rally began with a rolling procession through the city from First AME Church to City Hall.From police and criminal justice reform to ending racism, those that gathered said the movement must continue in order to see real change."This is an action that we can take, personally, to come out and show that we are standing with black people, but we need to do something after this," said Diamond Bar resident Rebecca Soon."I think it's cool to see those moments where people come together, but at the end of the day, if people don't do things and care as much as they do right now, tomorrow, next week, two weeks from now, it doesn't really matter to me," said Sherman Oaks resident Deanjilo Platt-Friday. "It doesn't make an impact."