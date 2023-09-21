4 suspects reportedly from Romania arrested during organized retail theft operation in Pasadena

Police said the four suspects, who are reportedly from Romania, attempted to steal thousands of dollars' worth of clothes and believe this isn't their first crime.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of Romanian thieves were caught stealing thousands of dollars' worth of clothes from a Macy's store in Pasadena, and investigators say this is not their first crime.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, detectives were conducting an organized retail theft operation earlier this month at the store on Lake Avenue. Their primary focus was businesses within the South Lake Shopping District.

"Detectives closely monitored four individuals who were methodically choosing high value clothing items," said police in a press release.

The group was described as "extremely organized" and was captured concealing the items while hiding behind each other.

"One of the suspects did counter surveillance while the three other suspects stood together, and they concealed merchandise behind each other and put it into a bag," said Pasadena PD Lt. Carolyn Gordon.

Police were able to apprehend three of the suspects but one of them managed to hop in a vehicle and take off. He drove "directly toward an officer," according to police, and nearly crashed. He was caught shortly after.

All four suspects - who have been identified as Vasile Alberto Balan, Mihaela Simion, Cosmin Cismarv, and Sorin Marin Stefan - were charged with grand theft.

Balan was also wanted on a felony warrant in Las Vegas for theft and counterfeiting.

"We know these subjects are involved in numerous crimes throughout California and Las Vegas," said Gordon. "At this time, there's more than 15 crimes that we know about."

Detective say the suspects have been deported before and do not know how long they've been in the U.S. this time around but know their crime spree is extensive.

"A lot of crews will come in on visas," said Det. Erick Urquieta. "This group came from Romania, and with these visas, they're usually obtained through fraudulent means, and then they conduct their crimes."

Police said detectives are actively investigating the suspects' involvement in other thefts in the area. They've been able to connect them with thefts in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as Clark County.

Anyone with information about this cases is urged to contact Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.