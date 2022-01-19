Child in critical condition after being shot in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A child was wounded and critically injured in a shooting in Pasadena Tuesday evening.Police say the driver of a vehicle flagged down first responders and told them that he had a gunshot victim inside of his car.The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Los Robles Avenue around 3 p.m.Police also received a call of shots fired in the area, but investigators say it's not clear if the two incidents are related.The age of the gunshot victim is unknown.Police say that victim has been taken to a local hospital.Further details were not immediately released.