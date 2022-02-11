Pasadena activates controversial ShotSpotter gunshot detection system

The ShotSpotter system was approved by the City Council in October and employs a network of surveillance microphones that work to triangulate the sound and pinpoint the location of gunfire, sending real-time alerts to officers and allowing for faster response times to potential crime scenes.
ShotSpotter personnel review and qualify all gunfire reports generated by the system, and a detailed alert is sent to authorities within a minute if a report is determined to be actual gunfire, according to police.
The system is "a game-changer, especially for those communities most impacted by the violence over the past few years,'' Interim Police Chief Cheryl Moody said. "By installing this system, the officers of the Pasadena Police Department will be able to quickly respond, save lives and increase the chance of taking into custody those responsible for the senseless acts of violence.''
But critics say the technology doesn't reduce gun violence or increase community safety.
In August 2021, an Associated Press investigation found the system can miss live gunfire right under its microphones, or misclassify the sounds of fireworks or cars backfiring as gunshots. Forensic reports prepared by ShotSpotter's employees have been used in court to improperly claim that a defendant shot at police, or provide questionable counts of the number of shots allegedly fired by defendants. Judges in a number of cases have thrown out the evidence.
14-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head in Pasadena; murder suspect arrested, police say
ShotSpotter's proprietary algorithms are the company's primary selling point, and it frequently touts the technology in marketing materials as virtually foolproof. But the company guards how its closed system works as a trade secret, a black box largely inscrutable to the public, jurors and police oversight boards.
The company's methods for identifying gunshots aren't always guided solely by the technology. ShotSpotter employees can, and often do, change the source of sounds picked up by its sensors after listening to audio recordings, introducing the possibility of human bias into the gunshot detection algorithm. Employees can and do modify the location or number of shots fired at the request of police, according to court records. And in the past, city dispatchers or police themselves could also make some of these changes.
Amid a nationwide debate over racial bias in policing, privacy and civil rights advocates say ShotSpotter's system and other algorithm-based technologies used to set everything from prison sentences to probation rules lack transparency and oversight and show why the criminal justice system shouldn't outsource some of society's weightiest decisions to computer code.
When pressed last year about potential errors from the company's algorithm, ShotSpotter CEO Ralph Clark declined to discuss specifics about their use of artificial intelligence, saying it's "not really relevant."
"The point is anything that ultimately gets produced as a gunshot has to have eyes and ears on it," said Clark in an interview. "Human eyes and ears, OK?"
The Associated Press contributed to this report.