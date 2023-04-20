The 58th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design kicks off Sunday, the first time it will be in-person following the pandemic shutdown.

Mansion gets Art Deco-inspired makeover for Pasadena Showcase House of Design

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The 58th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design kicks off Sunday, the first time it will be in-person following the pandemic shutdown.

Money raised from the event goes to local music and art programs.

Every year, the nonprofit Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts throws the event inside a home that meets their extensive criteria.

This year's designers will reimagine the Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate.

Each designer was assigned a room to take over and everyone pulled inspiration from different places.

A big theme this year is Art Deco.

"The Art Deco actually happened to go along with the year of the house, 1933, and other designers are doing art deco as well, so this fit right in," said Halter Home's Kira Halter, who designed one of the rooms in the house.

The event will run from April 23 to May 21. Tickets can be purchased at the nonprofit's website.