Man, 68, charged in Pasadena stabbing death that led to Target evacuation

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 68-year-old man is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of an 82-year-old man at a Pasadena home.The stabbing resulted in the evacuation of a Target store on Wednesday, after police tracked down the suspect's car in front of the store.Carlos Chuey Villanueva, 68, has been charged with murder in the death of Glenn Cavin, 82.Police had responded to a home at Mentor Avenue and Bell Street on July 6 just after 2 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.They found Cavin at the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. Paramedics were not able to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.One or more suspects fled the scene, but investigators were able to obtain a name and vehicle description.They found the car parked near a Target store at 3121 E. Colorado Blvd. Customers were asked to evacuate the store as police searched for the suspects.They eventually took Villanueva into custody. Court records indicate he is being held on $2 million bail.Two additional suspects remain at-large.A motive for the crime and the connection between victim and suspect has not been disclosed.