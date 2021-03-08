Pasadena schools expected to start reopening March 29

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10391429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California's public schools can tap into $6.6 billion of new state spending to return students to classrooms under a bill Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Friday that has attracted bipartisan support and scorn in equal measure.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena Unified School District is letting students return to the classroom.After a lengthy meeting, the school board last week voted 5-2 to allow pre-K through 2nd grade to reopen the week of March 29.Grades 3-5 will return April 13 after spring break.All teachers from pre-K through at least 2nd grade have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The state is encouraging school districts to open for in-person instruction by the end of March, with a $2 billion package of incentives for districts that meet that target.