Pasadena worker placed on leave following road rage incident

The city of Pasadena has placed an employee on leave for using his car to block a woman in a Target parking space so he could berate her for allegedly cutting him off. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
A Pasadena city employee captured on video in an apparent road rage incident has been placed on administrative leave.

The footage shows a man using his city car to block a woman in a Target parking space so he can berate her for allegedly cutting him off.

The woman, whose child was in the back seat of her car, appeared shaken up in the video.

Security eventually asked the man to leave.

The city of Pasadena is reportedly investigating the incident and has not released the employee's name.
