Pasadena's Union Station Homeless Services Asking for Holiday Helping Hand

PASADENA (KABC) -- With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena is in dire need of food to feed thousands of people over that holiday weekend... turkey and all the trimmings!This is the 50th year the charity will feed the homeless and those in need this Thanksgiving. But of course this year is different. The suppliers they've relied on can't deliver this year because of the pandemic. So Union Station Homeless Services is reaching out and asking for your help. The need is greater this year because some agencies that normally help provide meals, won't be able to do so."They just don't have the volunteers or they can't provide it so we're finding from a lot of our fellow agencies that they're not doing Thanksgiving so the need then for us becomes even greater because we are continuing to serve people," said Anne Miskey of Union Station Homeless Services.When you go to the Union Station Homeless Services website, they have a wish list of the food supplies they need. They could also use some volunteers to help out with cooking and serving. There will be no sit down dinner this year, it will be a food distribution."Any way people can help it's incredibly appreciated," said Miskey. "And it's a great way of saying thank you and giving people a hand up at this time of year."