Passenger in mortuary van ejected, killed in Palmdale crash

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A passenger in a mortuary van was killed after being ejected in a crash in Palmdale.

The van was turning off of Sierra Highway and onto Palmdale Boulevard just before midnight Monday when it was hit by a Kia that ran a red light, authorities said.

The van rolled over, ejecting the passenger. The victim was later identified as Marvin Bray, 59, of Palmdale.

The van's driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old driver of the Kia suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant from the Palmdale station witnessed the crash.

"He saw the van traveling southbound on Sierra Highway and enter the intersection on a green light. It was then struck broadside by a silver Kia, which was driven by a male, 23 years old," said Detective Eduardo Saucedo.
