Passenger in mortuary van ejected, killed in Palmdale crash

A passenger in a mortuary van was killed after being ejected in a crash in Palmdale.The van was turning off of Sierra Highway and onto Palmdale Boulevard just before midnight Monday when it was hit by a Kia that ran a red light, authorities said.The van rolled over, ejecting the passenger. The victim was later identified as Marvin Bray, 59, of Palmdale.The van's driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The 23-year-old driver of the Kia suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.A Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant from the Palmdale station witnessed the crash."He saw the van traveling southbound on Sierra Highway and enter the intersection on a green light. It was then struck broadside by a silver Kia, which was driven by a male, 23 years old," said Detective Eduardo Saucedo.