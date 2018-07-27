Passenger killed in South Gate road rage shooting

A passenger died after being shot in a road rage incident on the 710 Freeway in South Gate Thursday night.Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the shooting about 9:30 p.m. on the northbound 710 Freeway, just north of the 91 Freeway.Detectives said the victim, a passenger in a vehicle, was involved in a road rage incident when a suspect fired multiple shots and struck the victim at least once in the upper torso.The victim, described as a man in his 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.The person driving the victim vehicle managed to exit the freeway after the shooting and arrived at a parking lot in the 5800 block of Florence Avenue to call for help. He was not injured in the shooting, sheriff's officials said.There was no immediate information on a suspect or suspect vehicle description.