Passengers OK after small plane crash-lands at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people who were on board a single-engine plane are OK after the aircraft crash-landed on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana Saturday.

The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m., when the single-engine Piper PA28-140 experienced engine trouble after departing from John Wayne Airport. The pilot returned to the airport and crash-landed on a taxiway.

Airport officials said there was no fire after the landing, but a small fuel leak was contained shortly after.



They said the two people on board the plane suffered only minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.

John Wayne Airport operations were not impacted.
