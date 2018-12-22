At 4:15 pm a Piper PA28-140 aircraft with 2 passengers on board crash landed on Runway 20R. There were minor injuries. There was no fire. Airport operating normally, no impact to scheduled flights. #FlyJWA — John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) December 23, 2018

Two people who were on board a single-engine plane are OK after the aircraft crash-landed on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana Saturday.The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m., when the single-engine Piper PA28-140 experienced engine trouble after departing from John Wayne Airport. The pilot returned to the airport and crash-landed on a taxiway.Airport officials said there was no fire after the landing, but a small fuel leak was contained shortly after.They said the two people on board the plane suffered only minor injuries.The Federal Aviation Administration said it will investigate the incident.John Wayne Airport operations were not impacted.