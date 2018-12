A patient who allegedly broke free from restraints, stole an ambulance and led authorities on a bizarre chase in the Inland Empire Sunday is in custody.The chase was reported at about 4 p.m. in the Lake Elsinore area and came to an end in Hesperia.The suspect crashed into a fence and ran into a desert field before being caught by an officer in a helicopter.The shirtless suspect was taken into custody.No injuries were reported in the incident.