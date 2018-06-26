Patients evacuated after explosion rips through hospital in Gatesville, Texas

New eyewitness video shows the aftermath of an explosion at a Gatesville, Texas hospital. (KTRK)

GATESVILLE, Texas --
Patients at a Texas hospital are being evacuated after an explosion ripped through the medical center.

The Gatesville Police Department confirmed that an explosion erupted at Coryell Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Eyewitness video shows thick smoke pouring from the building as medical workers and emergency personnel evacuate patients from the hospital.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Gatesville is a town of nearly 12,500 people, located about 130 miles southwest of Dallas.
