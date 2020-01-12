Julian Edelman, Patriots wide receiver, arrested for vandalism after jumping on car in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested for vandalism after he jumped onto a car in Beverly Hills, authorities say.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of North Beverly Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. It's unclear what prompted Edelman to jump onto the car but he did cause "damage," police added.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countyarrestvandalismnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV driver loses control, crashes into Eagle Rock garage
Gov. Newsom deploys disaster specialists for recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Video shows thief breaking into mailboxes at LA condo complex
Baldwin Park shooting leaves one dead, second injured following 50 Cent appearance
Wrong-way crash leaves innocent driver dead, DUI suspect critical
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Palms
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Show More
15-year-old boy killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run
Another powerful earthquake rocks Puerto Rico Saturday
Beverly Hills police arrest armed robbery suspect after shots fired
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after leading police on chase through East LA
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
More TOP STORIES News