Julian Edelman, Patriots wide receiver, arrested for vandalism after jumping on car in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested for vandalism after he jumped onto a car in Beverly Hills, authorities say.
The incident occurred on the 200 block of North Beverly Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. It's unclear what prompted Edelman to jump onto the car but he did cause "damage," police added.
Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13.
