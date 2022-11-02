Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: court filing

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- The suspect arrested for allegedly attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday to all six felony charges filed against him.

A court filing released Tuesday night reveals chilling new details about what prosecutors allege 42-year-old suspect, David DePape, was planning after the attack. According to the filing, DePape was on a "suicide mission" and planned to target other state and federal politicians, their families, and a local professor.

The filing also indicated Paul Pelosi laid unconscious on the floor for three minutes before waking up in a pool of his own blood was after he was hit with a hammer.

The suspect allegedly told police: "I didn't really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission. I'm not going to stand here and do nothing, even if it costs me my life."

The document went on to quote DePape saying, "I'm sick of the insane level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C. I came here to have a little chat with his wife."

DePape was assigned 20-year veteran Deputy Public Defender Adam Lipson as his counsel. Cameras were not allowed inside, but courtroom sketches show DePape walked in with a sling on his right shoulder. His attorney said he dislocated his shoulder during the arrest.

According to a federal affidavit, DePape wanted to kidnap the Speaker and "break her knee caps" as a warning to other Democratic lawmakers.

"This was a targeted attack. This was not a random residential burglary," said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "He specifically sought out their home, he sought out the Speaker... and when he could not locate her at her home, turned his violence towards her husband."

Lipson spoke briefly with reporters after the arraignment, calling out the "speculations" and "rumors" circulating about this case - adding he believes DePape is vulnerable to misinformation. He made it clear he would be thoroughly looking into DePape's mental state.

"What I will say is that there's been a lot of speculation regarding Mr. DePape's vulnerability to misinformation," Lipson said. "That's certainly something we're going to delve into as his defense team."

Jenkins told our sister station KGO-TV there should be no assumptions of mental issues at this time.

"What his defense will be we don't know that's something we will have to see play out in this case," said Jenkins. "And what access he had to social media is something that would still be a part of the investigation."

DePape faces a long list of state charges, including attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. If convicted, could face up to 13 years to life in prison for the state charges. He's also facing federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

Legal analyst Steven Clark commented on the amount of new, detailed information released within the "Motion to Detain" including the moments Paul Pelosi called 911. Pelosi was documented as saying several times that "he didn't know the man." The suspect was heard in the background saying "he was friends of theirs," to which Pelosi again clarified that he didn't know the man.

Speaker Pelosi stopped by her Pacific Heights home Tuesday as her husband continues to recover at San Francisco General from a skull fracture and significant injuries to his right arm and hand.

Sources tell ABC News that the Pelosi family has already watched the surveillance video recorded from cameras at the house, and that they will soon be shown body camera video from officers that has not been released, which shows DePape attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Hon. Diane Northway, a visiting judge presiding over the case, granted a protective order for both Speaker Pelosi and her husband that requires DePape to have no contact with them and stay more than 160 yards away from the block of their home.

DePape will remain detained without bail at the San Francisco County jail. A date will be set for his preliminary hearing Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.

ABC News has learned that the U.S. Capitol Police had cameras outside of the home of Speaker Pelosi, but they were not monitored according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The attack on Paul Pelosi sent shock waves through the political world just days before the midterm elections and renewed concerns about growing political violence.

"I think we are at a point in the United States where political rhetoric has become too inflammatory," Jenkins said. "We have become a society that thinks it's acceptable to incite violent acts against our political leaders and we can't be that type of America."

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger on Tuesday said his department is looking at providing added security for members of Congress after last week's assault on Paul Pelosi.

"The USCP has engaged in a review of Friday's incident," Manger said in a statement. "We believe today's political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for Members of Congress. This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for Congressional leadership. Hopefully, you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors."

