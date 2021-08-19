Playful pack of pups move to big screen with 'Paw Patrol: The Movie'

HOLLYWOOD -- If you've had a toddler in your life over the past ten years, you most likely know about "Paw Patrol." The popular Nick Jr. series has now jumped to the big screen for an even bigger animated adventure."PAW Patrol: the Movie" follows a boy named Ryder who leads a team of talented, oh-so-helpful search-and-rescue dogs.Iain Armitage, who is known for his role as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon, heads the canine crew as the voice of Chase."Black-ish" co-star Marsai Martin voices "Liberty", a pup who is new to this tight knit group.The story shows kids the importance of cooperation, and communication."It shows the importance of friendship, being confident and following your dreams," said Martin. "And those are big messages for kids all around the world."Even if sometimes, the messages we have to deal with aren't easy to face or understand."Chase has some big fears he has to overcome, and I think it's great to show kids how that it can be hard, but when you do it, great things can come out of it," said Armitage.The "PAW Patrol: The Movie" cast also includes Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard, and Jimmy Kimmel. It's rated G and is in theaters and Paramount+ on Friday, August 20th.