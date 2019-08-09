PAWSITIVELY PURR-FECT: Pop-up kitty adoption lounge opens in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- This pop-up kitten lounge is litt-eraly one of the best ways to help with the kitten crisis. Tiny Beans opened up this summer in Downtown Los Angeles to help save and get 300 kittens adopted.

CatCafe is behind this adoption project that was to raise awareness on the 10,000 kittens that routinely flood LA during the busy summer birth season.

"Super cute crisis, but it's a real a serious matter where a lot of them do get euthanized," said Kristi Labrenz, founder and executive director.

The pop up will be open through the end of August at 551 S. Spring Street. For info on reservations click here.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase shuts down SB 405 Freeway in Westchester
Suspect charged with 11 felony counts in deadly OC stabbing spree
Bodies found at a home in Long Beach being investigated
Horse hoisted to safety after getting stranded in Sunland ravine
Brush fire ignites along 210 Freeway in Sylmar
Orcas pay surprise visit to fisherman off San Diego coast
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Show More
San Bernardino Airport expanding to include new logistics center
Video shows vicious attack in Orange County stabbing spree
Details emerge about crash involving retired LAPD commander suspected of DUI
Man takes upskirt photo of woman at Palmdale train station
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
More TOP STORIES News