TRAFFIC ALERT: All NB & SB Lanes CLOSED on PCH (Route 1) just south of Sunset Blvd due to down power lines. LA Police Dept. is handling. Duration unknown pic.twitter.com/V84fY3NuoB — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 27, 2018

Pacific Coast Highway was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon near Pacific Palisades after a big rig accident led to power lines falling, officials said.The crash happened around noon and led to a shutdown between Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road.Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews arrived and found two people trapped inside a big rig at the scene after it had struck a power pole.The line was still energized. The occupants were told to stay inside the truck while DWP workers de-energized the line. The occupants of the truck were able to escape without injury.PCH was expected to reopen by 5 p.m.City News Service contributed to this report.