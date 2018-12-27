PCH closed in Pacific Palisades after big-rig crash takes out power line

By ABC7.com staff
PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Pacific Coast Highway was closed in both directions Thursday afternoon near Pacific Palisades after a big rig accident led to power lines falling, officials said.

The crash happened around noon and led to a shutdown between Sunset Boulevard and Temescal Canyon Road.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews arrived and found two people trapped inside a big rig at the scene after it had struck a power pole.



The line was still energized. The occupants were told to stay inside the truck while DWP workers de-energized the line. The occupants of the truck were able to escape without injury.

PCH was expected to reopen by 5 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.
