Multiple people were killed in a crash involving four vehicles on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Several dead after crash involving 4 vehicles on PCH in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu that apparently killed several people.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 21500 block of Pacific Coast Highway.

At least four vehicles were believed to be involved in the collision.

Bodies were visible at the scene and preliminary reports indicated up to four people may have been killed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.