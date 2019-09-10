PCH shut down in both directions after multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Palisades

Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades were shut down Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Chautauqua Boulevard where it appeared an SUV, two sedans and a box truck had collided.

Both directions were blocked off, with northbound traffic being diverted to the shoulder.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if any injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
