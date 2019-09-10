PCH shut down in both directions after multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades were shut down Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash involving a box truck.AIR7 HD was over the scene around 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Chautauqua Boulevard where it appeared an SUV, two sedans and a box truck had collided.Both directions were blocked off, with northbound traffic being diverted to the shoulder.It is unclear what led to the crash or if any injuries were reported.