more in common

Peace Studio 2021 panel on Climate Change with actor Adrian Grenier and ABC host Michael Koenigs

EMBED <>More Videos

Peace Studio 2021 panel on Climate Change

NEW YORK -- Why are young activists leading the charge for climate action? Join us as ABCs More in Common host Michael Koenigs leads a panel of young climate activists in a discussion on the urgent need for action on climate change.

The panel guests include actor, director and producer Adrian Grenier, the founder and co-executive director of Zero Hour, Jamie Margolin, and youth climate activist and leader of Fridays for Future, Anna Buretta.

The Peace Studio is a non-profit that promotes restorative narrative in journalism. To learn more, visit: Thepeacestudio.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
environmentmore in commonclimate changelocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Peace Studio 2021 panel on Climate Change
1st openly trans NCAA D1 athlete hopes to inspire next generation
93-year-Old Opal Lee and the Long Fight for Juneteenth
Transgender wrestler fights on and off the mat
TOP STORIES
Assistant director of Baldwin film had been fired from 2019 job
Pastor shot and killed in Compton
3 people found dead inside home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Residents in recent burn areas asked to stay alert as storm approaches
No charges filed yet after Texas kids left with skeletal remains
Show More
Teammate of LeBron's son takes floor against Lakers
Boaters rescue dog found paddling in middle of the ocean
Breastfeeding can help protect mothers' brains, UCLA study finds
Latest SoCal storm won't erase drought, experts say
'DWTS' Horror Night see 2 couples earn perfect scores
More TOP STORIES News