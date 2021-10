Peace Studio 2021 panel on Climate Change with actor Adrian Grenier and ABC host Michael Koenigs

NEW YORK -- Why are young activists leading the charge for climate action? Join us as ABCs More in Common host Michael Koenigs leads a panel of young climate activists in a discussion on the urgent need for action on climate change.The panel guests include actor, director and producer Adrian Grenier , the founder and co-executive director of Zero Hour Jamie Margolin , and youth climate activist and leader of Fridays for Future The Peace Studio is a non-profit that promotes restorative narrative in journalism. To learn more, visit: Thepeacestudio.org