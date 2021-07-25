Society

Pearl Harbor remains identified as Navy sailor from California

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor from California who was killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have finally been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Friday that Petty Officer 1st Class Charles E. Hudson of Stockton was assigned to the USS Oklahoma and died when the battleship was attacked by Japanese torpedo planes and quickly capsized.

A total of 429 crew members were killed but many were interred without identification.

The unknowns from the Oklahoma were again exhumed in 2015 and Hudson's remains were identified after being subjected to anthropological and DNA analysis.

He will be buried again in Honolulu.

