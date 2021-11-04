Society

Remains from Pearl Harbor attack identified as Burbank Marine

BURBANK, Calif. -- The remains of a Marine from Burbank who was killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Pfc. Walter L. Collier of Burbank was identified on May 25 but his family only recently received a briefing.

Collier was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island when Japanese aircraft attacked.

Multiple torpedo hits quickly caused the warship to capsize.

Collier was among 429 crewmen killed but his remains were among many that could not be identified for decades.

Collier will be buried Dec. 8 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Earlier this year, the remains of a U.S. Navy sailor from Stockton who was killed in the attack were also identified, as Petty Officer 1st Class Charles E. Hudson of Stockton.

Hudson was also assigned to the Oklahoma. Unidentified remains from the Oklahoma were again exhumed in 2015 and subject to additional DNA analysis.

RELATED: Pearl Harbor remains identified as Navy sailor from Stockton
The remains of a U.S. Navy sailor from California who was killed in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have finally been identified.



