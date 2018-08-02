Pedestrian dies after being dragged in South LA hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a person dead in South Los Angeles Thursday morning.The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Los Angeles police officers found the body at Central Avenue and East 84th Place. They said they believe the pedestrian was dragged for several blocks.Authorities did not immediately release information on a possible suspect or the description of the vehicle.People who live in the neighborhood said it's a dangerous area because there aren't enough street lights nearby."All the main street lights - they're off. They should be on. It's too dangerous, it's too dark," a resident said.An investigation was ongoing.